Bigg Boss 14 January 15 Highlights: Rubina Accuses Sonali Of Using Foul Language; Rakhi Locks Horns With Aly

The January 15 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni’s massive fight. For the unversed, Sonali Phogat was upset and Aly asks the reason. However, when Rakhi jumps in and states that she is heartbroken and also implies that he has called Sonali names. Aly flies off the handle and accuses Rakhi of playing the victim card. He even taunts her about her 'invisible’ husband. He then goes ahead and says that Rakhi’s affections towards Abhinav Shukla are nothing but a storyline.

This is followed by Bigg Boss calling Rakhi in confession room as had asked BB whether she could scribble Abhinav's name on her hand with a knife. Bigg Boss calls her in and asks her not to do such things since it will be harmful to her and it is not advisable.

Later, the new captaincy task 'Kai Po Che’ gets announced, where housemates have to save their kites from being cut off. Rahul Vaidya, Nikk Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav are in the running and the one who’s kite keeps flying till the end, wins the task. But very soon, the Makar Sakranti Kite task goes kaput as each and every housemate is seen breaking the rules and rendering the task meaningless.

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul argue while Sonali Phogat throws water on Arshi Khan. Sonali then

comes to blows with Nikki as Nikki reveals that Sonali had threatened her. In the next scene, Bigg Boss reprimands the housemates for their behaviour and pattern towards tasks. He tells them that from now on, there will be any more captaincy or immunity tasks. BB then goes on to add that each and every housemate will have to earn their own ration.

Sonali again starts her fight with Nikki. Rubina accuses Sonali of using bad language as she says whoever 'haramzaadi' has destroyed her name in the task, they will pay for it. Rubina asks Sonali not to include her name while calling everyone 'haramzaadi.' Sonali’s words cause a huge fight. Abhinav tries stopping Rubina while Arshi tries to calm Sonali. Rahul also jumps in to accuse Rubina of dragging Sonali’s daughter into the fight. This does not go down well with Abhinav. Nikki then throws away her mic in rebellion against Sonali accusing the latter of pushing her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 January 14 Highlights: Vikas Leaves The House Due To Health Reasons; Eijaz-Rubina Lock Horns

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Enter Bigg Boss 14 As Vikas Gupta’s Proxy; Initially Rashami Was Offered To Enter!