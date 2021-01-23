Bigg Boss 14 January 23 Highlights: Housemates Face Reporter’s Questions, Eijaz And Pavitra Make An Appearance

The January 23 episode of Bigg Boss 14 with a new task. Bigg Boss gives a task where housemates have to choose which contestant has garnered maximum headlines. Rahul Vaidya gets the top spot followed by Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant following the list. This is followed by former contestant Kamya Punjabi entering the house to host a press conference, where we will see media reporters grilling the housemates.

And then we witness some dance battles between Rakhi and Rubina followed by Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat respectively. Aly and Abhinav Shukla also show their swag in the boxing ring on a song.

Rahul and Rubina are the first duo to get grill reporters. Rahul gets asked as to why he is only seen of his fight with Rubina Dilaik. A reporter asks Rubina if she will get separated from Abhinav after the show ends. She replies by stating that BB 14 has given their relationship a new life and they will stay together forever. Reporters continue to grill Rahul for questioning Rubina and Abhinav's relationship. Rahul clarifies and says that it was just for the show and not anything personal.

The reporters later call Nikki badtameez when she enters the box. They point out that she is rude and arrogant in spite of Salman Khan's warning, she doesn’t seem to change herself. This is followed by Rakhi’s turn and is she seen entertaining the reporters in her signature style. Rakhi also gushes about Abhinav and says she will definitely win his love.

And then, Eijaz Khan makes a surprise appearance on the show through a video call. He answers their questions but some media personal say he is arrogant and rude while others call him real. This is followed by Pavitra Punia making a surprise appearance and we see the audience cheering for the couple. Later, Aly gets grilled in the press conference and we see reporters asking why he jumped into the fight between Rahul and Abhinav. Aly tries justifying by stating that he didn't like Abhinav's aggressive.

As the media exits the house, Abhinav, Nikki and Rubina are seen talking about Eijaz and how reporters saw his arrogance and rude behaviour. This is followed by Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan getting into a heated argument.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 January 22 Highlights: Housemates Create Furor As Sonali Throws Food In The Dustbin

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Reporters Grill Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant & Others