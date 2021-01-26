Bigg Boss 14 January 25 Highlights: Vikas, Devoleena, Nikki And Rahul Get Nominated For This Week’s Eviction

The January 25 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant prays to God to give her strength to play the game and to help her entertain the audience. She also complains about Abhinav Shukla changing because of Rubina Dilaik. Later, when Rahul Vaidya and others discuss the house duties, Rakhi gets into an argument with Rahul as she wants Abhinav to be with her while during her duties. Most housemates are seen getting irritated with Rakhi’s demand including Abhinav and Rubina.

This is followed by Rakhi accusing the housemates and Rubina of separating her from Abhinav. Abhinav, Rubina and Arshi Khan try to make her understand but to no avail. Later in the garden area, Rubina tells Abhinav that Rakhi is being unreasonable while Arshi keeps fighting with Rakhi Sawant while having breakfast. Arshi then taunts Vikas Gupta and they both get into an argument again over their personal issues.

Rakhi continues to cry and accuses Rubina of separating her from Abhinav. She then writes Abhinav’s name all over her body. The housemates are surprised while Rubina asks Abhinav to stop encouraging Rakhi. On the other hand, Arshi once again tries explaining to Rakhi that her gestures are creating a rift between her and RubiNav. Rubina then asks Vikas to not encourage Rakhi’s. The latter is seen stating that Rakhi had planned this in advance While Rakhi continues to follow Abhinav everywhere,

Soon, Bigg Boss announces this week’s nomination process, wherein each contestant’s name will be assigned to one area of the house. And when a contestant gets nominated, that particular area of the house will be shut for everyone. While the decision has been to taken unanimously, the task puts lot of pressure on the contestants as they are seen arguing.

BB then starts calling the housemates in the confession room. Devoleena Bhattacharjee nominates Vikas and Nikki while Vikas nominates Arshi and Devoleena. Aly Goni takes Vikas and Rakhi’s name while Rakhi nominates Arshi and Rahul. Nikki Tamboli nominates Devoleena and Rakhi followed by Abhinav nominating Rahul and Devoleena. Rahul is seen naming Nikki and Vikas while Rubina nominates Rahul and Devoleena. And finally, Arshi nominates Vikas and Nikki.

Following the votes, Bigg Boss announces that Vikas, Devoleena, Nikki and Rahul have been nominated for this week’s eviction, As a result, the housemates lose access to a section of the toilet, BB spa, bedroom and the gym area.

