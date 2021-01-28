Bigg Boss 14 January 27 Highlights: Nikki Fights Vikas And Devoleena; Arshi Talks To Rahul About Vikas

The January 27 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of the cycle task. Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla get physical as the former tries to snatch a bike from Abhinav. Aly calls Abhinav Darpok, while Abhinav accuses Aly of pushing him first.

In the end, no team wins the task as they have destroyed each other’s bicycles thrown them in the pool. Sanchalak Vikas Gupta announces Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik's team failed to keep their cycle intact. As a result, no one gets to enjoy the luxuries from the BB Mall.

The next day, Vikas and Nikki Tamboli get into a nasty fight. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also jumps in and accuses Nikki of being jealous of her bond with Vikas. The two have a major showdown while Vikas sides with Devoleena. Their war of words continues and then, in the garden area, Nikki continues to pass nasty comments on Vikas. Vikas then asks Devoleena to kiss him and she happily obliges. Devoleena tells Nikki that she's just jealous of people around her.

Later, we see Rakhi Sawant get into her Julie mode yet again. Rakhi shows erratic behaviour and talks about how Abhinav betrayed her when she loved him with no limits. This is later followed by Arshi Khan telling Rahul and Aly that Abhinav was telling her to act nicely to Vikas. She then tells them that she does not know anything about Vikas’ family and that she never threatened Vikas. Rahul tells Arshi that though he has enormous sympathy for Vikas and his troubles but he didn’t like Vikas mentioning so many names on national television.

