Bigg Boss 14 January 29 Highlights: Rahul And Aly Get Into An Argument With Arshi; Rakhi-Rubina Lock Horns

The January 29 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuing of the time loop task. Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant are not happy with time king Abhinav Shukla's decision. Hence, they decide to spoil the task with Rakhi irritating Abhinav. On the other hand, we see Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and others try to complete the task. Rakhi does not leave Abhinav alone and pulls his short’s string.

In the meantime, Nikki Tamboli takes coffee from Rahul Vaidya while he tries to help her in making it for the task. But Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan try to stop him. Nikki warns Devoleena not to touch her while the latter is hell-bent on making sure Nikki does not win.

At the end of the round, Bigg Boss asks Abhinav as to who he wants to remove. Abhinav names Arshi whilst adding that Nikki could have been removed but she is saved. Devoleena doesn’t agree with the decision and is seen arguing with Abhinav and Nikki. Eventually, the task concludes with Bigg Boss announcing that Rubina, Nikki and Aly have won the task. They winners regain access to all areas of the house. They can also take their favourite items from the BB Mall.

Arshi breaks down and says she did work hard but Abhinav was biased. Aly, in turn, is miffed

Arshi not being happy for him and his performance in the task. They both argue and get into a heated argument. Aly tells her that Rakhi and Devoleena appreciated his hard work but she being a friend didn't say anything. Rahul also jumps in and tells Arshi not to be friends with them anymore. Arshi and Rakhi are then seen talking about Aly getting close to Nikki.

The next morning, Rakhi asks Abhinav why he ditched her and the latter gives his explanation. Arshi is seen informing Rubina that Rakhi had pulled Abhinav's shorts during yesterday’s task. A livid Rubina warns Rakhi to not to cross the line. Rakhi ignores her and says she will do whatever she wants.

Rakhi keeps taunting Rubina while Rubina calls Rakhi cheap and says she is hurt by this. Vikas tries to play peacemaker between the warring parties by defending Rakhi. He tries telling Rubina and Abhinav that Rakhi's thought process is different. Rubina continues to be angry whilst Rakhi keeps showing her crazy side. Vikas is then seen telling Rakhi not to do this again and not to touch anyone.

Later, Rakhi taunting Nikki for wearing the same colour outfit like hers. She says Nikki is trying to impress Abhinav. As Rakhi continues to irritate Abhinav, Rubina tells Arshi Khan that she was quite decent with Hiten Tejwani in season 11.

