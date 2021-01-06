Bigg Boss 14 January 5 Highlights: Arshi And Rubina Get Into An Ugly Fight; Jasmin Breaks Down

The January 5 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli discussing their nomination by Bigg Boss. Rubina, Jasmin talk about rules while Arshi Khan says that it is all Karma. Rubina and Abhinav are seen saying that the challengers will now pick on them.

This is followed by Nikki Tamboli saying she will not perform her duties but when Rakhi Sawant joins and says the same, Nikki says everyone wants to copy her. This ends up leading to an argument between Aly and Sonali Phogat. Sonali says he is pleasing people while Aly retaliates by saying that Sonali is not the principal of the house to agree with whatever she says. Rahul Vaidya jumps in over the luggage room-bedroom cleaning issue while Sonali and others start shouting. Rahul is talking calmly but Sonali is furious with him and calls him 'jamura.’

Rahul and Sonali's fight continue with Rakhi, Nikki and Aly also joining in it. Eijaz Khan tries to calm them down but Sonali walks away. A furious Aly questions Sonali's words for Rahul but Sonali, on the other hand, is adamant as Rahul hasn't picked the towel from the sofa. Eventually, Sonali breaks down and starts crying. Aly, Rakhi, Eijaz and Vikas Gupta try to calm her down.

Later, Arshi and Rubina's fight begins with Rubina taking a jibe at Arshi by calling her a joke. Arshi hits back and asks Rubina to not take her lightly as she will tear her up. Arshi then says to Rubina, "Log tujhse darte honge, main nahi darti, samjhi? Zillat hai tu, ab to tera pati bhi gaya. (Others will be scared of you but I have no fear, got it? You are a disgrace. Now, even your husband is gone)." Rubina calls her fake and leaves but Arshi continues to follow her and enjoys troubling her.

This is followed by Sonali apologising to Rahul and stating that she thought he is not listening to her because of Nikki. Rahul denies and hugs her. And then, post-lights-off, Sonali and Arshi have an altercation regarding Nikki and Rakhi’s house duties. Jasmin starts crying and leaves while alleging that Rakhi is disturbing her sleep. She goes to sleep on the lawn's couch but Aly tries to calm her down and asks Bigg Boss to call them in the confession room.

The next morning begins with Rakhi and Arshi’s fight followed by Jasmin and Nikki discussing Sonali's behaviour. Nikki believes that even Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni have a hand in instigating Sonali. This is followed by another round of fighting between Rubina and Arshi. In the meantime, Rakhi is seen supporting the couple and as the fight continues, Arshi calls Rubina 'ghamandi.’ Rubina goves it back by calling Arshi the fakest contestant on any reality show.

