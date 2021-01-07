Bigg Boss 14 January 6 Highlights: Arshi Gets Punished For Damaging Property; Rakhi Opens Up About Her Husband

The January 6 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli discussing Rahul Vaidya’s strategies. This is followed by Rakhi Sawant opening up about her husband and their wedding day. She tells Abhinav and Nikki that her husband fled on the night of their marriage. Rakhi also adds that he was the one who circulated their wedding pictures on social media. She breaks down while talking about the same.

Soon, Bigg Boss calls the actress to the confession room and talks to her. Rakhi hilariously ends up stating that she feels like stealing Abhinav from Rubina Dilaik while opening up about her marital woes. Rakhi follows it up by flirting with Abhinav in the kitchen area and also indulges in some fun banter with Nikki.

Later, Abhinav and Rubina have a long argument over each other’s behaviour. He tells her that she has a big ego and to not to get affected by others. Eventually, Rubina breaks down and also ends up mentioning Kavita Kaushik and the message fiasco. This does not go down well with Abhinav and he walks off. The duo resumes their spat in the captain’s room and Abhinav tells Rubina that she will feel very sorry if he gets evicted the very week.

The next day, Rubina and Arshi Khan’s fight reignites and the latter says that she will break the chair if Rubina speaks a single word in English. And to everyone’s horror, she did the same. Rahul and Aly Goni scold her and try to stop her while Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat try to calm her down. Arshi then has an altercation with Rahul as well over the broken chair.

Bigg Boss then asks all the housemates to gather in the living area and confronts them for speaking in English. He then punishes Arshi for causing damage to the house’s property. Bigg Boss announces that Ashi is prohibited from taking part in the captaincy task. Soon after BB’s message, Arshi and Aly get into an ugly fight.

