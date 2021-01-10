Bigg Boss 14 January 9: Eijaz Khan Proposes Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin & Rubina Dilaik Meet Family

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some highly intense moments on January 9, Saturday. Eijaz Khan surprised all by proposing Pavitra Punia, the evicted contestant who visited the Bigg Boss 14 house, for marriage. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, had an emotional reunion with their family members.

The episode began with the continuation of the last day, where Rubina met her sister Jyothika Dilaik. The actress became extremely emotional when Jyothika praised her game. She also suggested Rubina not to be a part of any groups. Jyothika appreciated her brother-in-law Abhinav Shukla for playing the game with dignity. She also assured the couple that their parents are not angry at them. Jyothika picked Rakhi Sawant when she was asked to choose between her and Sonali Phogat.

Next, Jasmin Bhasin got 12 minutes to interact with her family, and her parents entered the house. She shared a hug with her parents through the glove outlet and became extremely emotional. However, Jasmin's father asked her to stop crying and smile more. He also added that she should play a solo game. Her mother, on the other hand, asked Jasmin not to hold grudges. Jasmin's parents too chose Rakhi over Sonali.

Aly Goni, however, seemed visibly upset with Jasmin's parents' suggestion for her to play the game alone. He was later seen saying to Rahul that he is planning to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house inorder to not spoil Jasmin's game. However, Rahul is strongly against Aly's decision. Jasmin, on the other hand, was seen trying to convince Aly that he misunderstood her parents' words.