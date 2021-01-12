Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Salman's Emotional Breakdown; Says She Has Lot Of Respect & Love For Him

Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Post her exit, Aly Goni broke down inconsolably and had an asthma attack. Seeing the duo's separation, Salman Khan too got emotional and had tears in his eyes. He was seen asking Aly to calm down and breathe. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin reacted to Salman's emotional breakdown and spoke about her Bigg Boss journey.

About Salman Khan's emotional breakdown, Jasmin told the entertainment portal, "I have received so much love from people. I was able to make a heartfelt relationship with everyone. For Salman sir, I have so much respect and love because there are many situations where you are not able to speak but he always used to understand as to what is happening and what she's going through, what she feels. He gave me a lot of support and love."

About her journey, Jasmin said, "It was a roller coaster ride of emotions, feelings, blames that have been put on you, fighting for yourself. Full of ups and down but it's a life experience that will always be with me. It also gave me the experience to deal with certain situations which I might encounter in the future. So, it was a positive experience."

Meanwhile, in another interview with a leading portal, Jasmin revealed that she has fallen in love with Aly and added that she doesn't mind marrying him this year. She also spoke about her equation with friend-turned-foe Rubina Dilaik, and clarified that although she wants to be in touch with her husband Abhinav Shukla and doesn't mind hanging out with the Shakti actress, she can't be friends with Rubina.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Calls Rubina Arrogant & Manipulative; Says They Can't Be Friends

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Says She's In Love & Doesn't Mind Getting Married To Aly; Adds That Her Parents Are Okay With It