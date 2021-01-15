Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates On Twitter For Celebrating Cancellation Of Captaincy Task

Captaincy Task Cancellation

For the captaincy task, Bigg Boss had divided contestants in two teams - Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik. During the task, housemates have to sacrifice themselves for another contestant who they want to make a contender for captaincy. However, housemates started creating havoc and breaking the rules of the task. Hence, Bigg Boss cancelled the task. Surprisingly, instead of feeling bad, housemates started dancing and celebrating the cancellation.

Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates

Being a close observant of Bigg Boss 14, Kamya Punjabi is completely disappointed with housemates' approach towards the game. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Task is not only about winning or loosing its about making it entertaining too... ek bahot hi fun task ko bade hi buri tarah se waste kar diya aur boring banaa diya inn logon ne n then all that dancing n celebrating jaise hi radd ho gaya #BB14 @ColorsTV Task ki barbaadi."

Kamya’s Concern For Vikas Gupta

For the unversed, in the latest episode, Vikas Gupta had to leave the show due to medical issues. He will be kept under doctors' supervision for 24 hours for a few days. Housemates were completely devastated with Vikas' news. Notably, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant cried a lot for him. Kamya Punjabi expressed her concern for Vikas and wrote, "This season has been so unlucky for you #VikasGupta get well real soon @lostboy54 #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."