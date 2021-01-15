    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates On Twitter For Celebrating Cancellation Of Captaincy Task

      By
      |

      TV actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi is known for giving her expert comments on every season of the Salman Khan show. For the unversed, she was known for being one of the best contestants in Bigg Boss 7. Recently, she bashed housemates of Bigg Boss 14 for celebrating the cancellation of captaincy task.

      Captaincy Task Cancellation

      Captaincy Task Cancellation

      For the captaincy task, Bigg Boss had divided contestants in two teams - Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik. During the task, housemates have to sacrifice themselves for another contestant who they want to make a contender for captaincy. However, housemates started creating havoc and breaking the rules of the task. Hence, Bigg Boss cancelled the task. Surprisingly, instead of feeling bad, housemates started dancing and celebrating the cancellation.

      Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates

      Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates

      Being a close observant of Bigg Boss 14, Kamya Punjabi is completely disappointed with housemates' approach towards the game. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Task is not only about winning or loosing its about making it entertaining too... ek bahot hi fun task ko bade hi buri tarah se waste kar diya aur boring banaa diya inn logon ne n then all that dancing n celebrating jaise hi radd ho gaya #BB14 @ColorsTV Task ki barbaadi."

      Kamya’s Concern For Vikas Gupta

      Kamya’s Concern For Vikas Gupta

      For the unversed, in the latest episode, Vikas Gupta had to leave the show due to medical issues. He will be kept under doctors' supervision for 24 hours for a few days. Housemates were completely devastated with Vikas' news. Notably, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant cried a lot for him. Kamya Punjabi expressed her concern for Vikas and wrote, "This season has been so unlucky for you #VikasGupta get well real soon @lostboy54 #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

      Also Read : Kamya Punjabi Takes A Dig At Sonali Phogat After She Expressed Her Feelings For Aly Goni In Bigg Boss 14

      Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Hails Rakhi Sawant While Devoleena Celebrates As Salman Khan Schools Jasmin Bhasin

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X