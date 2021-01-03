Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Hails Rakhi Sawant While Devoleena Celebrates As Salman Khan Schools Jasmin Bhasin

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan blasted the housemates for cornering and bullying challenger Rakhi Sawant. For the unversed, Rakhi became a target of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin after she made some comments about their relationship. But it all started after Jasmin slammed a bird mask on Rakhi's head in a fit of rage. Her action resulted in Rakhi injuring her nose.

And now, on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman slammed Jasmin for her actions and also accused her of provoking Rakhi Sawant during the whole week. He hailed Rakhi as a true entertainer who ran the show this past week. Former contestant and avid Bigg Boss watcher Kamya Punjabi agreed with the actor and praised Rakhi Sawant in a series of tweets.

Kamya tweeted, “Chahe achha kaho ya bura.. aaj ka pura episode #RakhiSawant le gayi #BB14 @ColorsTV Naak naa katana rakhi @IAMREALRAKHI” She also agreed with Salman’s statement that Rakhi is an entertainer who was irrationally targeted by everyone in the house. The actress added, “#RakhiSawant is the engine to the #bb14 train Star-struck way to go girl.... aise hi mast reh aur entertain karti reh (Stay cool and go win the trophy) go win it @ColorsTV #CoolRakhi #BB14TrendMasterRakhiSawant.”

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared her thoughts on Salman schooling Jasmin. The actress tweeted and wrote, “Finally...i lobed the weekend ka vaar... #bb14 Ghamand chaknachur hone mein deir nahi lagti miss bhasin @BiggBoss.” She went on to add, “Yes yes yes Completely agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir..Pura hafta #Rakhi ne chalaya hai am soo happyy @BiggBoss #bb14” (sic).

