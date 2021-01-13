Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Gives Befitting Reply To A Netizen After Being Trolled For Her BB 14 Journey

A Netizen’s Reaction

Considering her behaviour in Bigg Boss 14, a netizen trolled Kavita Kaushik on Twitter. While sharing a clip from her show FIR, in which she played police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala, he wrote, "Big Boss is not your place. You have lost a lot of respect."

Kavita Kaushik’s Reaction

After noticing his comment, Kavita Kaushik immediately replied to his tweet and took a dig at Bigg Boss 14 contestants. The actress said that she didn't get into a fake relationship or reveal secrets about her marriage on national television. Kavita wrote, "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect!" (sic)

The FIR Actress On Her Exit From Bigg Boss 14

When a netizen asked her about leaving Bigg Boss 14 house, Kavita tweeted, "Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in , everyone can't understand this." (sic)

About Kavita Kaushik

Kavita started her career with Ekta Kapoor's show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2001). After working in various shows for 5 years, she eventually shot to fame with SAB TV's show FIR (2006-2015). The actress has also featured in popular movies like Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Zanjeer (2013) and so on.