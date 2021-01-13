Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Gives Befitting Reply To A Netizen After Being Trolled For Her BB 14 Journey
TV actress Kavita Kaushik's entry in Bigg Boss 14 house was indeed a big surprise for the viewers. However, during her BB journey, the FIR actress took a dig at various contestants' personal lives. Notably, her fights with Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had left netizens shocked. For the unversed, Kavita walked out of the house in anger post her argument with Rubina.
A Netizen’s Reaction
Considering her behaviour in Bigg Boss 14, a netizen trolled Kavita Kaushik on Twitter. While sharing a clip from her show FIR, in which she played police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala, he wrote, "Big Boss is not your place. You have lost a lot of respect."
Kavita Kaushik’s Reaction
After noticing his comment, Kavita Kaushik immediately replied to his tweet and took a dig at Bigg Boss 14 contestants. The actress said that she didn't get into a fake relationship or reveal secrets about her marriage on national television. Kavita wrote, "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect!" (sic)
The FIR Actress On Her Exit From Bigg Boss 14
When a netizen asked her about leaving Bigg Boss 14 house, Kavita tweeted, "Vo gate toh uss din swayam mahadev ne mere liye khulwa diya tha dost, baaki sab toh content for viewers to consume n assume hai i was desperate to get out and not stay in , everyone can't understand this." (sic)
About Kavita Kaushik
Kavita started her career with Ekta Kapoor's show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2001). After working in various shows for 5 years, she eventually shot to fame with SAB TV's show FIR (2006-2015). The actress has also featured in popular movies like Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Zanjeer (2013) and so on.
