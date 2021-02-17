Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Elimination: Did Nikki Tamboli Exit The House Taking Rs 6 Lakh?

Nikki Tamboli Eliminated? Actress Exits House Taking Rs 6 Lakh!

As per the latest report doing the rounds on social media, Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from the house. Apparently, the housemates have to face touch challenges and sacrifice their favourites. Nikki was given a choice of taking Rs 6 lakh and exiting the show. The actress apparently took the money bag and left the show. However, there are a few tweets which says that she is still in the house. Take a look at a few tweets and fans reaction on Nikki's rumoured elimination.

MrKhabri_Official & BiggBoss 24×7

MrKhabri_Official wrote shared a picture of Nikki on instagram and indicated that she is evicted from #BiggBoss14 house.

BiggBoss 24×7: Confirmed #NikkiTamboli has been eliminated from #BiggBoss14 house! #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss24x7 #BB14.

Karan & Maisaa_26

Karan: Breaking News! #NikkiTamboli has been EVICTED from #BiggBoss14 house in Mid Week Eviction.

@Maisaa_26: Exclusive 💯 & Confirmed#NikkiTamboli evicted from bigg boss house.

Shaily Basu

"Yes guys #NikkiTamboli is out of the house.. she is evicted.. idk how.. bt she is not being shown he journey video.. she is out . I feel very bad rn. She deserved more than khaki. Pdt."

AnandaHR_Odia

"Breaking News: Almost Confirm as per my source. #NikkiTamboli is now out of the house. She has accepted 6Lakhs offer in money bag. Don't be disheartened. We must stand by her decision. @nikkitamboli We are with you forever. #Nikkians #TamboliKiToli Official confirmation awaited."

Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Elimination

On the other hand, a video is doing the rounds that suggested that she is still in the house. Click here to check the video.

But again, a few tweets suggest that it is Rubina.