BB 14: Munmun Dutta Feels Makers Are Being Lenient With Rakhi Sawant Despite Her 'Traumatising' Behaviour

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan did not support Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik and their claims against fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant. The host was seen saying that the couple were overreacting and that Abhinav is getting advantage of Rakhi’s actions in the house.

However, this did not go down well with a lot of viewers and many celebs, who called out the host and the makers for their bias. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta also tweeted in the couple's support and said that it was sad to see them get cornered in the episode.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “So sad to see #AbhinavSukla and #RubinaDilaik getting badly cornered in today’s episode. The guy clear looks traumatised with Rakhi’s behaviour and words. Still, Rakhi was left with a little scolding and that’s it. Not everything is entertainment. There’s a thin line #BiggBoss14.”

The actress also slammed Rahul Vaidya and Vikas Gupta for supporting Rakhi and added, “So irritating to see Vikas Gupta and Rahul defending Rakhi’s behaviour. The verbal diarrhoea of Rakhi to Abhinav shown in the episodes is nothing short of harassment. My respect to #RubiNav for keeping their cool. The guy is clearly uncomfortable and traumatised #BigBoss14”

Munmun then talked about Nikki Tamboli being the only one getting scolded for her 'badtameezi.’ The actress said there are other people who are more ill-mannered but their actions are being overlooked. Munmun tweeted on the microblogging site, “Nikki Tamboli could be 'badtameez’ but she is surely entertaining. There are bigger 'badtameezes’ in the house whose actions are overlooked constantly. All of them should be equally scolded . #BigBoss14”

