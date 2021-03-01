Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli Clarifies Accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu Of Kissing Her

Nikki Tamboli was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14. She was among the top three finalists. Like other contestants, she also had a bumpy journey in the house. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house, her equation with Jaan Kumar Sanu was much-talked about on social media. Fans loved their equation. It has to be recalled that Nikki had alleged that Jaan had forcibly kissed her while she was saying no. Their relationship turned sour and post Jaan's eviction, he went on calling Nikki, loose mouth and dismissed the allegations.

Now, Nikki has clarified that it was not forcefully. She also defended by saying he presented in a wrong way by saying that she accused him on national television.

She told Spotboye, "We were friends inside. And dosti mein hug and kisses are normal. So, in between we had a fight because he nominated me and I got upset with him. Post that, he apologised to me by saying sorry, mujhse galti hogai (I made a mistake). Mana raha tha mujhe (he was trying to make it up to me). But I was really very angry on him, so I wasn't ready to accept his apology. So, in that discussion I told him that 'jo aap mujhe kiss karte ho vo mat karna (do not kiss me like you keep doing)'. Forcefully bilkul bhi nahi tha (it wasn't forceful at all)."

She further added, "But Jaan presented in a wrong way actually by telling national television pe bola. But kiss bhi to aap national television pe hi kar rahe the na. To wahin bolungi na ki mujhe kiss mat karo (but since that's where you kissed me, that's where I'll call you out)."

Meanwhile, in his earlier interview, Jaan had denied kissing her without permission. Also, his mother was upset with the accusations. She had said that Nikki was doing all this below the belt game, which is very bad."

