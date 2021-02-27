Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli On Entering The Finale Because Of Rubina Dilaik; Beating Aly Goni In The Finale

Nikki Tamboli, who participated in Bigg Boss 14, managed to reach the finale after beating many strong contestants and challengers. The actress who was named the second runner-up was also the first one to go into the finale.

It must be noted that after winning the ticket to finale task, her friend and BB 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had the power to send somebody in the finale week and she chose Nikki. This led to a lot of folks feeling that Nikki wasn't grateful about the fact that she became a finalist because of Rubina. And now, Nikki has shared her thoughts on the entire matter. In an interview with SpotboyE, the actress said that being in the finale was in her destiny.

Nikki said, "I really don't know what I should say. Mujhe lagta hai finale mein jana meri destiny mein tha. I am a very big believer of destiny. All I would say on this is I love all the fans who supported me in this journey. Either they are my or her fans. I am very thankful to all of them. Because they are the ones that made us what we are today. If Rubina has worked for 12 long years, it was her fans' love which made her who she is. To ye destiny hoti hai aap kahan tak jaate ho aur fans hi hote hain jo aapko ek mukaam tak phauchate hain."

On being quizzed about beating Aly Goni in the finale, Nikki said, "I wasn't expecting it. Because those who were in my competition had been working from the longest time in the industry which I was not. So I really didn't know what was exactly going on in viewers' minds in the outer world. But I knew one thing: that I am going to the finale. But usually what happens in the finale is the contestants who reach there are strong, are popular or whoever has a strong base in the industry. I knew I will be the lambi race ka ghoda magar kitni door tak jaungi ye nahi maloom tha.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Her Victory Bash With Abhinav Shukla, Shrishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Says 'I Am A Bit Disappointed’