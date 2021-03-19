Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli & Prem Bandhan Actress Chhavi Pandey Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus cases are increasing all over India, especially Maharashtra, which has dominated the Indian curve with regard to its sheer number of cases. Not just common man, even celebrities are getting infected with the virus. Recently, many television actors tested positive for COVID-19. As per latest report, Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli and Prem Bandhan actress Chhavi Pandey have tested positive for the virus.

According to Spotboye reports, Nikki was shooting for her upcoming music video with Tony Kakkar in Chandigarh on March 16-17. After she returned to Mumbai, the actress underwent a precautionary test as she resides with her elderly parents. Unfortunately, she tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is under self quarantined.

A source revealed to the portal, "Nikki went for a swab test yesterday and received her reports this morning in which she has resulted to have contracted Coronavirus. She has also informed those who came in contact with her to get their tests done for precautions."

She took to her Instagram account to inform the same and also requested everyone to be safe, wear masks, sanitise and maintain social distancing.

Click here to read Nikki's post

Also, recently, we revealed Prem Bandhan actors Manit Joura and Ariah Agarwal had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Chhavi Pandey has tested positive for the virus.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I had slight cough and fever and was feeling unwell. The entire unit went through a COVID test and my tests came positive. I have home quarantined myself. Since the cases are rising, this was expected. We were taking all precautions but sometimes you can't help it. I am feeling very weak and get fever too. I have isolated myself in my bedroom."

When asked how makers will manage without lead actors for so many days, she said that they have already shot a few episodes and so the team has a bank of episodes. She is hoping that all of them who tested positive, recover soon and get back to work.

Also Read: Prem Bandhan's Manit Joura & Ariah Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors & Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19