    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14: Post Eviction, Abhinav Shukla Catches Up With Former Contestants Naina Singh And Shardul Pandit

      By
      |

      In a shocking turn of events, Abhinav Shukla, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, was eliminated in a mid-week eviction a few days back. And now, after stepping out of the BB house after four months, Abhinav decided to catch up with good friends and ex-contestants of the show, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

      It must be noted that while Shukla enjoyed a long stay inside the BB house, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit entered the season as wild card contestants, but were evicted soon after their entry. The duo bonded quite well with Abhinav and even he was fond of them. Naina and Shardul have even tweeted and spoken in support of him and Rubina Dilaik.

      Bigg Boss 14

      Both Naina and Shardul took to their Instagram stories and posted a stunning selfie with Shukla. Naina, who fondly calls Abhinav 'Tau,' even mentions how she still wished that he would have not got evicted in her post. Shardul also posted a video of Abhinav where he is seen giving some 'gyaan’ to a staff member of a restaurant for serving with gloves. Take a look:

      Bigg Boss 14

      Bigg Boss 14

      Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to its finale and we saw Rubina becoming the first contestant to win the ticket to the finale. However, as Bigg Boss had nominated her for the rest of the season, she saved Nikki Tamboli and made her a finalist in the finale week.

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Thanks Fans For Their Love; Requests Them To Support Sherni Rubina

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner!

      Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 22:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X