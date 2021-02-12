Bigg Boss 14: Post Eviction, Abhinav Shukla Catches Up With Former Contestants Naina Singh And Shardul Pandit

In a shocking turn of events, Abhinav Shukla, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, was eliminated in a mid-week eviction a few days back. And now, after stepping out of the BB house after four months, Abhinav decided to catch up with good friends and ex-contestants of the show, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

It must be noted that while Shukla enjoyed a long stay inside the BB house, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit entered the season as wild card contestants, but were evicted soon after their entry. The duo bonded quite well with Abhinav and even he was fond of them. Naina and Shardul have even tweeted and spoken in support of him and Rubina Dilaik.

Both Naina and Shardul took to their Instagram stories and posted a stunning selfie with Shukla. Naina, who fondly calls Abhinav 'Tau,' even mentions how she still wished that he would have not got evicted in her post. Shardul also posted a video of Abhinav where he is seen giving some 'gyaan’ to a staff member of a restaurant for serving with gloves. Take a look:

Shardul Pandit story on insta champ is enjoying 🙈



JANTA DEMANDS ABHINAV pic.twitter.com/mUWMnZdH4b — Abhinav Fan Forever (@abhinav_forever) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to its finale and we saw Rubina becoming the first contestant to win the ticket to the finale. However, as Bigg Boss had nominated her for the rest of the season, she saved Nikki Tamboli and made her a finalist in the finale week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Thanks Fans For Their Love; Requests Them To Support Sherni Rubina

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner!