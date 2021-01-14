Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz And Rubina Have An Ugly Fight Over Food, Abhinav Comes In Between To Stop Them

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, a huge fight breaks out between Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan tonight over extra ration in the house. It seems like the housemates have won the luxury budget, but on seeing more food, Eijaz starts eating more than what is allotted to one person. As a result, Rubina ends up saying that people have fallen ill due to over-eating and warn Eijaz. However, this does not go down well with Eijaz and he says that he will eat as much as he wishes to. The matter soon escalates into a huge fight.

And it doesn’t end there. Later on, in the promo, Eijaz will come close to her during the fight and she will tell him to stay away. As he gives her a hi-five, Rubina tells Eijaz to not touch her without her permission.

At this point, Abhinav Shukla, who usually stays out of his wife’s arguments, thinks Eijaz has crossed a line and asks him to back off. He warns him to not come close or touch Rubina ever again. Rubina will also be seen crying after the fight in the episode whilst stating that Eijaz does not have a sense of personal space. Check out the promo below:

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya also accuses Rubina of being authoritative and demanding everyone what they should eat in the video. Rahul along with Eijaz have also accused Rubina of having a superiority complex in the past. Besides, Rubina and Rahul have never gotten along on the show and have always been arguing over one issue or another.

