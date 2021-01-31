Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rahul Vaidya Says He Wants To Marry Rubina Dilaik, The Latter Gags In Response

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan gave Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee an opportunity to ask the housemates some interesting questions. The promo shared by the channel shows Salman starting the rapid-fire round during Aly’s questioning session.

Aly calls Rahul Vaidya and asks him to choose between Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, and Arshi Khan to kill, marry and date. He replies, "Marry Rubina, date Rakhi and I would like to kill Arshi." The answer related to Rubina leaves almost everyone in shock.

For the unversed, Rahul and Rubina do not share a great rapport and hence, she had the best reaction when Rahul says he wants to marry her. Take a look!

Rahul and Rubina are not very fond of each other since they entered the house. The duo has gotten into some huge fights and have almost always been at loggerheads in the season.

Meanwhile, during the rapid-fire round, Rahul was also asked as to whom he trusts more between Nikki Tamboli and Arshi. The singer said that he trusts Nikki more at that moment over Arshi. It must be noted that Rahul and Aly had broken off their friendship with Arshi in a recent episode, as they feel she betrayed them.

The promo also shows Arshi being asked if she hates or loves her frenemy, Vikas Gupta. She replies by saying that she can't choose any of the options as "he is not deserving for any of this."

