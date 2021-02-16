Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Gives An Oil Massage To 'Takla' Bigg Boss; Watch Hilarious Video

Colors’ controversial show, Bigg Boss 14 is heading towards its finale this weekend. With just a few days left for the finale, the top five finalists are trying their best to entertain the audience. Challenger Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her hilarious antics, is back to her entertaining mode in the latest promo shared by the channel.

In the promo video, Rakhi will leave you in splits by giving an oil massage to the bald figurine inside the BB house. She refers to it as Bigg Boss and says that it's only the 14th season of the show, and he has gone 'takla' (bald). She further adds that Bigg Boss has 100 more seasons to do yet. She says, “It's only the 14th season of the show, and you have already gone bald. Bigg Boss has to do 100 more seasons yet.”

Rakhi takes the oil bottle and massages the bald head of 'Bigg Boss’ and talks to it.

She asks BB if his nerves have opened and if Bigg Boss is feeling relaxed. Rakhi shows concern and asks, "Bigg Boss, aap sun me kyun soye ho?" (Why are you sleeping under the sun?) Take a look!

For the unversed, in a recent episode, Rakhi also wrote an email to God to make her the finalist of Bigg Boss 14. She was seen writing an imaginary email and looked towards the sky and asked him to read her message and reply to it too.

Rakhi became the second finalist of the season after shredded a 14 lakh rupee cheque. This amount was deducted from the winner’s prize money in the Ticket to finale task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Dedicates A Song For Rubina Dilaik As The Rivals Turn Friends; Watch Promo

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi's Brother Is Unhappy With Vindu Dara Singh’s Conduct In The House As Her Supporter