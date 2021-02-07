Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Rubina Shares With Salman Khan She Had Suicidal Tendencies In The Past

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan is seen question Rubina Dilaik for her behaviour in the previous week. He is also seen asking Rubina’s sister Jyotika if the actress is the same in real life. Jyotika tries telling Salman that he should understand Rubina’s point, but Salman says that Rubina has been going wrong in the show.

This leads to Jyotika break down in tears and then, Rubina reveals a few dark secrets from her past life. The actress told Salman Khan that she had suicidal tendencies, temper issues and a strained relationship with her parents in the past.

Rubina shares, "Aath (8) saal pehle mai exactly aisi hi thi. Khud mom-dad ke saath relationships were not that great. I had temper issues, I had suicidal tendencies, relationship tootne ka bhi yahi reason tha (I was exactly like this, eight years ago. I had temper issues and also had suicidal tendencies. Problems in my relationship were also because of it)." She even cries and chokes while revealing her personal life. Take a look!

Jyotika says she feels that nobody has given Rubina love in the BB house. "Sir wo emotionally weak ho gaye hain. Mujhe ye mehsoos hota hai ki ghar pe unko kisi ne pyar nahi diya hai. (She is emotionally weak), I feel no one gave her enough love at home)," she said.

For the unversed, Rubina’s sister Jyotika will be entering the BB house as her connection this week. The promo also shows Salman question Rubina’s husband and contestant Abhinav Shukla what he thought about Rubina’s behaviour.

