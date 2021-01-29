Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rubina Dilaik Slams Rakhi Sawant After She Pulls Abhinav Shukla's Pant Strings

Rakhi Sawant has been expressing her love for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla, for a while now. Her flirting with Abhinav was received well initially, but it seems like Rakhi has been adapting some extreme measures to gain Abhinav's attention after he started maintaining some distance.

And now, Rakhi makes another desperate attempt and pulls the drawstring of Abhinav’s pyjamas, leaving him and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik in shock.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, a furious Rubina warns her and says, "Rakhi, stay within your limits. If you do not respect my husband, I will be the first one to face you." Rakhi refuses to budge and says, "Aapke husband aapke ghar pe honge, humare yaha to contestant hain (Abhinav would be your husband at home, but here he is a contestant)."

Rubina continues to slam Rakhi’s latest act of teasing and claims that she doesn't know her limits. To this Rakhi responds and says, "Who are you to tell me my limits, you can not stop me baby. I am in love with Abhinav. Jisko jalna hai jale (whosoever is jealous, can continue to feel jealous)." Take a look!

For the unversed, this is not the first time we have seen Rakhi do something extreme when it comes to Abhinav. A few days back, she was seen cutting Abhinav's undergarments in the washroom area after the latter ignored her. Not only this, but Rakhi had also tattooed Abhinav Shukla's name with lipstick on her entire body, and was seen roaming around the house for all to see.

