Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan Scolds Aly For Portraying Jasmin In Bad Light & Rahul For Being Rude To Rakhi

It's time for Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 14! This week was crucial as Ticket To Finale task decided the finalist of the show. Host Salman Khan will reviewing this week's episodes and giving feedback to the contestants. As per the latest promo, Salman will be seen scolding Aly Goni for portraying Jasmin Bhasin in a bad light and Rahul Vaidya for being rude to Rakhi Sawant.

In the video, Salman was seen telling Aly, "Aly aapse puch ke to fayda hi nahi hai, kyuki aapki wahi rai hogi na Jasmin, jo Rahul ki hai. Hai na (It is useless to ask anything Aly. Your opinion will be the same as Rahul, for Jasmin)?" He then turns towards Rahul and says, "Rakhi ne aisa kya kar diya Rahul, ki aap aur Aly uske upar buri tarah tut gae (What did Rakhi do to attract your and Aly's wrath)?" Aly further says that he was shocked to see the amount being sacrificed.

Salman then says, "Jitna aapka haq hai, utna hi Rakhi ka haq hai. Shayad Rakhi hi jeete (Rakhi has equal right to the prize money, who knows she might win the show)!" Rahul shouts at Rakhi and asks her to tell Salman what she keeps saying to them. He says, "Tu itne time se bol rahi hai, mai toh nahi jeetne wali. Ab sir bol rahe hai toh baat kyu maan rahi ho? Abhi bolo na, hum galat dikhte hain na (You have been saying you won't win the show. Why don't you tell the same to sir. We are coming across as wrong)?"

Salman then asks Rahul as to why he is shouting at her and adds that with his conversation, it looks like he has already won the show and Rakhi has his amount (Rs 14 lakh). Rahul denies while Rakhi cries and says that Rahul always behaves like this.

The Radhe actor then slams Aly and tells, "Aly apke paas ek genuine supporter hai, jo apko sahi rasta dikha rahi hai, khud ki image ki chinta kiye bagair. Lekin aap usko baar baar chup kara dete ho. 'Jasmin, you are not a contestant'. Tujhe kyu chul hai'. Is baar kisine jasmine ko galat dikhaya hai to wo aap ho Aly (Aly you have a genuine supporter who is showing you the right path, but you ask her to stay silent. If someone showed her in bad light this time, it was you Aly)."

To this Aly says that he doesn't know what is happening to him and feels like he is losing it. Salman interrupts and tells him that he is being rude.

