Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Shows The Mirror To Nikki Tamboli And Aly Goni About Their Conduct In The House

Tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 14 will be hosted by former winner of the show Sidharth Shukla. The latest promo shared by the channel shows Sidharth making a dashing entry and the housemates welcoming him with excitement. Sid is then seen grilling contestants for their mistakes and comments. He schools Aly Goni for supporting Rahul Vaidya blindly and calling Nikki Tamboli a 'chamchi’ of Rubina Dilaik.

In the promo, Sidharth asks Rahul, "You and Aly are such good friends. You support each other. Kaun kiska chamcha hai (who flatters whom)." Aly then replies and says, "Chamche badalte hain, dosti rahti hai (flatterers can change but friends stay forever)." To which Sidharth replies, "Aap logo ki dosti dosti hai, dusre ki dosti dosti nahi? (You both have a friendship, others cannot have a friendship)?"

Shukla then comes to Nikki and asks her to stop bringing up old topics over and discussing them repetitively. He tells her that this is making her look boring. Sid says, “You have been bringing up old issues again and again. It becomes very boring. You used to be so interesting. You say bitter things, that's not entertaining at all. Why are you doing that?" Take a look!

For the unversed, host Salman Khan won’t be appearing in tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. It is being reported that Sidharth will also announce the name of the eliminated contestant tonight. And besides Sidharth, Raghav Juyal, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dattaa will also be making an appearance to entertain the contestants.

