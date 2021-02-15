Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Dedicates A Song For Rubina Dilaik As The Rivals Turn Friends; Watch Promo

Bigg Boss 14 has reached its finale week and one thing viewers can't forget from this season is Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's rivalry. Ever since the show started, the duo has been seen arguing with each other over various things. But now, Rubina and Rahul are all set to resolve their issues in the finale week.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya can be seen dedicating a song for Rubina Dilaik after being requested by a special guest. He sings 'Jaadu Teri Nazar' song from Darr. He dedicates the lines, 'Faasle aur kam ho rahe hai, dur se paas hum ho rahe.' Overwhelmed with Rahul's gesture, Rubina stands up and goes towards him to dance. Well, the moment is indeed precious for both the contestants' fans, as they were seen fighting with each other quite often.

For the unversed, earlier, Rahul Vaidya had said that Rubina Dilaik has an authoritative tone. On the other hand, Rubina claimed that Rahul has issues with girls overpowering him. Because of their rivalry, many times, Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla and Rahul's bestie Aly Goni also had heated arguments with each other. But now, they are finally resolving their problems and will stay in the house happily for the remaining days.

Talking about the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the makers had arranged a special date night for Rahul Vaidya and his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar. The actress said 'Yes' to the singer and is all set to marry him post the show. If reports are to be believed, the wedding preparations of Rahul and Disha's wedding have already begun. Till then, stay tuned for more updates about Bigg Boss 14 finale week!

