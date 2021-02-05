Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s Fans Root For His Win With A Twitter Trend

With the show Bigg Boss 14 inching towards its finale, fans of the show are cheering for their favourite contestants to take home the trophy. It is not a hidden fact that contestant Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants of the show and his fans recently started trending 'Rahul Vaidya For The Win' to root for him in the game. Within no time the singer's fans made the trend reach on the top of the trending list on Twitter.

Some of the fans even hailed Rahul Vaidya as a star entertainer and the king of one-liners on the show. One of the users also called the singer as one of the most real contestants inside the show. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Only Rahul is real person in the house 👍.. We proud of rkv❤



Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar has also been supporting his game on the show. Meanwhile, viewers have been rooting for the contestant to be one of the top two contenders standing along with Rubina Dilaik to win the show. Talking about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, Rahul has seen his share of ups and downs in the show. The contestant had received some criticisms when he had chose to leave the show mid-way during the first finale as he felt homesick.

However, the singer was back in action during his second innings inside the show and managed to up this game again. He has always managed to grab several eyeballs for his fights with arch-nemesis Rubina and his friendship with contestant Aly Goni. The press conference which was held inside the house also saw the media grill the contestant with some blunt questions. However, the last few weeks have been going steady for the contestant as he has also managed to be saved from this week's nomination. He also received praises from Bigg Boss for his performance in the BB Share Market Task along with Rakhi Sawant. The upcoming episode will see singer Toshi Sabri enter the show to support the singer. The two share a close bond outside the house and it will be interesting to witness if Toshi helps Rahul to further amp up his game on the show.

