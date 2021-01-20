Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s GF Disha Parmar Trolled For Comparing Herself To Katrina Kaif; VJ Andy Reacts

Disha Parmar’s Post

Disha Parmar captioned the post as, "My friend thinks i Look like Katrina in these pictures !" Well, her caption didn't go down well with the netizens, as they targeted her for comparing herself to Katrina. Many social media users also posted some nasty comments against her.

VJ Andy’s Reaction

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Andy Kumar aka VJ Andy slammed netizens for targeting Disha Parmar on social media. He tweeted, "Would all #BiggBoss14 fans from all fandoms stop trolling #DishaParmar. She is not in the show & anything #RahulVaidya does should reflect how she is treated. So Please stop now."

Twitter User Calls Rahul Vaidya Misogynist

One of the users commented on Andy Kumar's tweet and said that Rahul Vaidya is doing all the things intentionally inside the house. Another user named Afreen Kamal wrote, "Fortunately or unfortunately this can't be controlled.she has been supporting Mr.Rahul as his GF and Mr.Rahul has been bullying Rubina n Abhinav on personal level.Fans will draw parallel. Although nothing against her,fact remains that Rahul is a mysoginist." (sic)

When Rahul Vaidya Confessed His Love For Disha Parmar

A couple of months ago, Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar on national television. On her birthday, Rahul had drawn ‘HBD Disha' with a heart on his t-shirt. Interestingly, Disha also reacted to his love proposal and tweeted, "मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है (I have sent my reply)."