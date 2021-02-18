Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's Sister Talks About His Game, Says He & Nikki Share Love & Hate Relationship

Rahul Vaidya is one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14. His game and bond with Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik has always been in the news. Recently, in an interview with TOI, his sister Shruti Vaidya spoke about his game and his bond with Nikki and Rubina.

Shruti called her brother a vibrant personality and said that she is glad that audience are liking him like how they liked when he did other reality shows like Indian Idol and Joh Jeeta Wahi Superstar.

About his game, she said that he has played very well and shined. She added that his game has improved week after week. She added that Rahul's personality is not a shallow bubble and it has depth and genuineness. She also said that his family never liked Rahul getting into a fight with anyone and would feel bad to see him alone and lonely.

About Rahul's bond with Nikki, she said, "I think in our life we have one grind or a sibling with whom we neither get along nor we can stay away from them. Tere se toh banti bhi nahi Aur Tere bina jamti bhi nahi... I think Nikki and Rahul's bond is the same. Their relationship is full of love and hate relationship. In fact, I find their bond very cute and I feel everything can't be sweet, if you are trying to be your real self. I think the ups and downs in their relationship shows that their bond is real."

Shruti didn't want to comment on Rubina on personal level and said that his mother too do not want to comment on the same. She said, "I can't give an opinion against Rubina on personal level. In fact, my mother will also not comment on her personally because she is a mother and she also understands that Rubina is someone's daughter, sister. Hum personal level par unke baare mein Rai nahi banayenge... As far as my mother is concerned, she is a mother after all she feels sad when her son gets affected because of any fight or person. She gets moved and shaken. We all understand that the fights are not going to be permanent. Nothing is permanent."

Also Read: BB 14: Rakhi Sawant Destroys Husband Ritesh's Letter & Breaks All Ties With Him; Calls Their Marriage 'Jhol'

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill To Star In Diljit Dosanjh's Maiden Production Honsla Rakh; Latter Reveals First Poster