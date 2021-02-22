Rahul Vaidya On His Bigg Boss 14 Journey: I Always Believe In Winning With Dignity And Losing With Grace

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 saw Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner of the show while Rahul Vaidya ended up being the first runner-up. However, even though the singer did not win the show, he has been on the receiving end of several praises wherein his fans are lauding him for giving it a tough fight. Rahul recently spoke about his journey on the show wherein he stated that he believes in winning with dignity and losing with grace.

Rahul Vaidya revealed that he would have been happier to be on the winning side but that he always knew that there can only be one winner of the show. The singer said that he is happy now that he can return to his family and his girlfriend, Disha Parmar and spend some quality time with them. Speaking to ETimes about the same, Rahul said, "I'm happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there's always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in the top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all."

Many viewers of the show had stated that Rahul Vaidya's chances of winning Bigg Boss 14 had lessened after he chose to leave the show midway. However, the singer said that he does not feel that he lost the trophy due to the same. On this, he said, "No honestly I don't think that is the reason because people don't keep so many things in mind. There's no point in you being inside the house throughout and not performing well and I'm sure my competitors too messed up a few times. People keep your journey in mind and forgive you for your mistakes. As Salman Khan sir said that both were at par with each other, but somebody was just a bit ahead. And I humbly accept the decision by the public."

Talking about his journey on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya was known for his witty one-liners on the show. He also grabbed several eyeballs when he proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar for marriage on national television in one of the episodes of the show. Apart from that, his fights with Rubina Dilaik and friendship with Aly Goni were some of the high moments during his journey.