Bigg Boss 14: Rajkummar Rao To Bring Mid-Week Eviction Twist Ahead Of The Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss 14 is very much close to its conclusion, and fans are very excited to know the winner of this season of Salman Khan's show. Currently, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are enjoying their last days inside the house. Well, the grand finale will take place on February 21, 2021, but before that, the makers have reportedly brought a major twist.

According to the latest promo, actor Rajkummar Rao will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, and if reports are to be believed, the actor will bring the biggest twist ahead of the grand finale. There are possibilities of mid-week eviction, which might happen tonight.

In the video, Rajkummar Rao, who came to promote his next film Roohi, can be seen interacting with the top 5 contestants and telling them "Ab Scene Paltega". After hearing this, housemates were shocked. Well, everything will be revealed in tonight's episode, and we guess fans are also intrigued to know what will happen.

Amidst all, in the latest episode, housemates were seen expressing their wish to Bigg Boss, which they tried to fulfil. Firstly, they arranged a video call for Aly Goni with his parents to see his newborn niece. Moreover, Rakhi Sawant was treated with pizzas, while Rubina Dilaik got an opportunity to do a traditional 'pahadi dance' in the house.

When Aly Goni was talking to his mother, he said that all housemates are good with him except Rakhi Sawant. His comments didn't go down well with the controversial diva, as she started teasing him for the same. Overall, the episode was quite emotional for all. Meanwhile, let's wait for tonight's episode to know the biggest twist of the season!

