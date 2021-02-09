Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Cries As Bigg Boss Announces Eviction; Arshi Khan Reacts To Abhinav’s Elimination!

Just two weeks are remaining for the most-awaited Bigg Boss 14 finale. Currently on the show, there are 7 contestants- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. Family week is going on in the house and Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jyotika Dilaik, Toshi Sabri, Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin Bhasin, Vindu Dara Singh and Paras Chhabra have entered the house. As per the latest promo, Bigg Boss announced shocker- mid-week elimination, which will not be decided by viewers, but by connections. Yes, you read it right!

The connections are seen giving reasons and the name of the contestant, whom they want to be eliminated. The video ends with Bigg Boss announcing the name (which is not revealed) and the contestants are shocked to know the verdict! Rubina is shocked and holds her face and Rakhi breaks down.

However, as per The Khabri and other reports doing the rounds on social media, it is Abhinav Shukla, who will be getting eliminated, which indeed is unexpected and shocking.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan has reacted to the rumours of Abhinav's elimination. The actress, who became close to Abhinav and Rubina, before her elimination, too is shocked with the rumours.

Arshi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "If it's true, it is really very shocking to know that he has been eliminated. Abhinav was the biggest strength of Rubina as he was there for her mental support. Whenever she used to get angry or go wrong he used to handle her extremely well. However, as a viewer it would also be interesting to see how Rubina will play her game without him."

Meanwhile, fans are upset and disappointed with Abhinav's elimination and have been trending #AbhinavDeservesFinale ever since the rumours of his eviction started doing the rounds.

Watch the promo here:

