BB 14: Rakhi Sawant Destroys Husband Ritesh's Letter & Breaks All Ties With Him; Calls Their Marriage 'Jhol'

Rakhi Sawant's wedding has been in the news ever since she announced it. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, she is often seen talking about her marriage with Ritesh. The controversial actress is clearly not happy as she has not met her husband since two years. Recently, during a task, Rakhi was asked to tear her husband's letter that was given to him on the occasion of Christmas.

Although Rakhi said that she loves her husband and got married to him with all her heart, she destroyed it and broke all the ties with him as she said that she has not got any happiness in the last two years of her marriage.

She said, "I love my husband and I got married with all my heart. I will be hurt after destroying it. But I also feel that what kind of a relationship I am in when I haven't met my husband for the last 2 years. I feel I have all the right to think about myself. If my husband would have helped me financially then I would have not come to Bigg Boss, tried again for my comeback or would have been eager to earn money. But he did not help me, he did not pay my loans. I am still paying for money, he is only helping with insurance."

She further said that her relationship with her husband is not like Rubina and Abhinav or any other married couple. She added that she hasn't stayed with her husband or been on a honeymoon and called her marriage 'jhol (scam)'. Rakhi also added that her husband disclosed about his previous marriage and kid only after they tied the knot. She said that she feels cheated and doesn't want to spoil someone else's life for her happiness.

Rakhi destroyed her husband's letter saying the show Bigg Boss is more important to her than the letter.

