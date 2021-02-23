BB 14: Rakhi Sawant Doesn’t Regret Leaving Finale With Rs 14 Lakh, Says She Needs Money For Mother’s Surgery

Bigg Boss 14’s grand finale was held on Sunday after 4.5 months of its journey. The 14th season of the controversial reality show saw Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant as top 5 finalists this year. While Rubina emerged as the winner, Rahul and Nikki became the first and second runner ups respectively. During the finale, Rakhi Sawant chose Rs 14 lakh and decided to opt-out of the show.

And now, in an interview with TOI, Rakhi Sawant has revealed that she is happy and satisfied with the way her journey on Bigg Boss 14 has culminated. The entertainment queen doesn’t regret her decision as she needed the money for her mother’s chemotherapy.

Rakhi said, “I am very proud of my journey and I don't regret anything. I don't regret why I did not stay till the end and walked out with Rs 14 lakh. People are telling me that you should have stayed back, you could have emerged as a winner or could also become a runner-up, but I did not want to take a chance. My mother is expected to undergo surgery, I desperately need money, my bank balance has come to zero.”

She went on to add, “I needed money for mother's treatment, chemotherapy. Nothing is bigger than my mother or not even the trophy. For me the audience's love and Salman Khan's gift of the bracelet to me is like a trophy. I walked away with the cash as second, third runner-up don't usually get anything and I did not want to take any risk. I don't know if waiting and letting go of the cash could have benefitted me.”

