BB 14: Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional As She Talks To Her Mother; Fans Trend 'Rakhi Sawant Won Hearts'
It's family special week in Bigg Boss 14, wherein the housemates gets to meet their family members and friends, who will be seen extending their support. Rakhi Sawant, who is one of the most-talked about contestants on this season, was upset and thought no one will visit her. But the controversial actress was taken by suprise, as she gets to talk to her mother via video call. In the promo shared by the makers, Rakhi gets emotional as she talks to her mother, who is hospitalised. She asks her mother to take care until she comes as she has no one else other than her in the world!
Fans Trend 'Rakhi Sawant Won Hearts'
When Rakhi's mother said Jasmin that her daughter is not a liar, Rakhi asked her mother to forgive her as she is also like her daughter. This touches everyone's heart! Ever since the makers shared the promo, fans showered their love and support on Rakhi and even called her a beautiful soul! Many of them even felt that the actress deserves respect. A few of them asked makers to inform Rakhi that she was trending on social media. They even trended #RakhiSawantWonHearts on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
@OfficialSidFC
"Ek tweet to banta hai: Despite all allegations and treatment by all others in @BiggBoss house and outside, she is really a true entertainer. She does all her acts innocently and without thinking that what others will think about her. @RakhiSawant_ RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."
@Buttercup1316
"The best thing bb did this year is to change ppl's perception toward Rakhi Sawant including mine. itni buri nahi hai vo pleasee...dil se happy for her💞 she deserves respect🤍RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."
Razia
"I watch BB14 clips here and there. Honestly the only contestant who deserve to win this season. She is such a cutie and literally so honest.. the only contestant who has contributed to the show more then any contestant in BB14 so far. RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."
@Senorita946
"Perfect example of " Don't judge the book by it's cover". Her journey from being used as a gaali for girls to earning respect is mesmerizing! She deserves every bit of respect❤RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: BB 14: Rahul Vaidya's Mother Reveals Disha Visited Home After His Proposal; Wedding Date To Be Confirmed Soon!
Also Read: Shilpa Shinde On Vikas Gupta Bringing Up Her Name In Bigg Boss 14: I Don't Want To Give Him Footage