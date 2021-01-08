BB 14: Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional As She Talks To Her Mother; Fans Trend 'Rakhi Sawant Won Hearts'

Fans Trend 'Rakhi Sawant Won Hearts'

When Rakhi's mother said Jasmin that her daughter is not a liar, Rakhi asked her mother to forgive her as she is also like her daughter. This touches everyone's heart! Ever since the makers shared the promo, fans showered their love and support on Rakhi and even called her a beautiful soul! Many of them even felt that the actress deserves respect. A few of them asked makers to inform Rakhi that she was trending on social media. They even trended #RakhiSawantWonHearts on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@OfficialSidFC

"Ek tweet to banta hai: Despite all allegations and treatment by all others in @BiggBoss house and outside, she is really a true entertainer. She does all her acts innocently and without thinking that what others will think about her. @RakhiSawant_ RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."

@Buttercup1316

"The best thing bb did this year is to change ppl's perception toward Rakhi Sawant including mine. itni buri nahi hai vo pleasee...dil se happy for her💞 she deserves respect🤍RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."

Razia

"I watch BB14 clips here and there. Honestly the only contestant who deserve to win this season. She is such a cutie and literally so honest.. the only contestant who has contributed to the show more then any contestant in BB14 so far. RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."

@Senorita946

"Perfect example of " Don't judge the book by it's cover". Her journey from being used as a gaali for girls to earning respect is mesmerizing! She deserves every bit of respect❤RAKHI SAWANT WON HEARTS."