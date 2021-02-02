BB 14: Rakhi Sawant's Brother Says Ritesh Is Not A Fictional Character, Reveals He Is Currently In Poland

A lot has been said and written about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's wedding, especially after she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. It must be noted that the controversial actress hasn't shared a picture of her husband Ritesh, which probably is making everyone wonder if he exists or not.

And now, Rakhi's brother Rakesh has once again spoken about his sister's wedding and Ritesh’s existence in an interview with TOI. He said, "I want to clarify to one and all for the one last time that my sister, Rakhi Sawant is married and my jiju Ritesh is not a fictional character. He exists and is very much there in Poland. In fact, when the marriage took place, both sides of the families were present. Even my mama ji and mami ji went to the wedding. There isn't any need for Rakhi to lie about her marriage. All this while when she was unmarried she didn't pose to be married, and now when she is married she has announced it to the world."

On being quizzed as to what is stopping Ritesh from coming out in the public eye, Rakesh said, "Well, that is Ritesh jiju's personal choice. All this while he only wanted one thing that his identity should not be disclosed as he is a very private person. Ritesh has also been approached by Bigg Boss makers and he is really trying hard to come to India. His mother is not well too and there is also a serious lockdown in Poland because of Coronavirus. But I am still hopeful that Ritesh jiju might make it to Biss Boss 14."

For the unversed, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh’s statements come in the wake of The Khabri reporting that the actress did not get married at all. The report added that the marriage saga is nothing but a publicity stunt pulled up by Rakhi.

For the uninitiated, there have also been several reports, in the past few weeks regarding Ritesh entering the show during the family week. And even earlier, when Rakhi made an appearance on the show, stories about her husband Ritesh expressing interest in entering the house as a wild card contestant had surfaced everywhere.

