Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Brother Reveals Their Mother Has Been Admitted To ICU, Chemotherapy Starts Monday

A few weeks ago, in the family reunion episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant's mother had revealed that she was not been keeping well and has been admitted to the hospital. The emotional conversation left everyone in tears whilst Rakhi stated that she will fast for her speedy recovery. Now, Rakhi's brother has given an update about their mother's health and stated that she will be undergoing chemotherapy.

Rakesh Sawant shared with TOI, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

On being quizzed if Rakhi had been informed about her mother's health, he said, "Yes, we had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

For the unversed, Rakhi entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss as a challenger and quickly became the entertainer of the house. But this week, Rakhi has come under scrutiny for pulling the string of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts. When asked about it, Rakhi brother took her side and expressed that according to him, Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik are overreacting.

He said, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Viewers & Celebs Slam Salman Khan For Supporting Rakhi Sawant; Trend #ViewersWithAbhinav

ALSO READ: Vindu Dara Singh On Rakhi Sawant Pulling Strings Of Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts: She Will Do Anything To Entertain