Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya’s Chemotherapy Has Been Postponed, Reveals Her Brother

Rakhi Sawant’s mother, who had appeared on Bigg Boss 14, a few weeks ago, had revealed that she was not been keeping well and had been hospitalised. For the unversed, Rakhi’s mom had been admitted after being detected with a cancerous tumour in her gallbladder. It was revealed yesterday that she would be undergoing chemotherapy today.

But now, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh has given another update and revealed that their mother’s condition is not improving. He told ETimes TV that their mother was stable yesterday but is not good at the moment. And as a result, the doctors had to cancel her chemotherapy treatment which was supposed to begin on February 1 (today). He was quoted as saying, "The doctors decided against it as mummy is in discomfort on many grounds."

On being quizzed about what exactly has happened, Rakhi’s brother revealed their mother complained of stomach pain and started vomiting a little while before the first chemotherapy session was about to be held.

"She is not eating anything either and in her case, we can't feed her intravenously; that's what the doctors told us if we are to begin her chemotherapy from tomorrow. They are now looking at it to start tomorrow. However, Mummy is also drowsy at the moment. Let's just hope that everything goes well and she is in a better condition to take chemotherapy tomorrow at least in some part of the day," he said.

Rakesh also revealed that his mother would need a chemotherapy session every week for the next 6 weeks followed by the surgery. For the uninitiated, Rakhi who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house had been informed about her mother's health.

