Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Says She Washed Underwears Of Season 1 Contestants; Body Shames Rahul Mahajan

Rakhi Sawant has managed to stay in the news with her antics in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress who is said to be the entertainer of the season, has now made it as a finalist on the show. It must be noted that Rakhi entered BB 14 as a challenger. She first appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss and grabbed a lot of attention even then.

And now, in a recent episode, she has spoken about her season and what she used to do. Rakhi was seen sharing that she never used to do household chores, and instead washed undergarments of other contestants. Rakhi even mentions that there is nothing wrong in having an obsession like that. She expressed that doing so gave her 'satisfaction'.

She revealed this to Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. The singer then asks Rakhi if this had something to do with her tearing Rahul Mahajan's dhoti during a task. Over this, she says she never liked Rahul Mahajan and then body shames him. Rakhi makes fun of his flabby stomach and then compares him to Abhinav Shukla and says he does not have abs like him.

Rahul Vaidya states that it is not important for every man to have six-packs as there are other attractive qualities that women go for. But Rakhi is of the opinion that women find it very difficult when they get men with pot bellies. Take a look!

Later, in the same episode, Rakhi tells other housemates about how her husband hasn’t met her for two years. She then announces her separation with Ritesh whilst stating that Bigg Boss is more important to her during a task.

