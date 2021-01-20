Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Urinates In Her Pants; Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Fight

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode (January 19) started with Arshi Khan, who had a discussion with Vikas Gupta over her portrayal on TV. Vikas tells her that she is looking negative on TV. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli asks Eijaz Khan's proxy Devoleena Bhattacharjee to wash utensils.

The next morning, Abhinav Shukla told Rubina Dilaik that he would take a stand for himself if they will ask to sacrifice his position for her in the grand finale. Hilariously, Rakhi Sawant starts her drama over ration issue. She asks Bigg Boss to take care of her hunger, as she claims that she took seven and a half pheras with Bigg Boss.

Later, Bigg Boss decides to lock them out of the house as well! Major areas in the house were marked with yellow stripes, and the contestants cannot enter the house until Bigg Boss allows them. Survival kits provided by Bigg Boss are the only thing that everyone can depend on to make it through.

During the task, Arshi Khan held a common toilet, which was near the smoking room. She blocks it and locks herself inside the washroom. Rakhi Sawant couldn't control nature's call and eventually peed in her pants. The controversial diva later called her team leader Rubina and showed her dress and requested her not to share this with anyone.

Notably, Rubina took a stand for Rakhi and asked her to go inside the house to change her undergarments, despite knowing the consequences of breaking the rules of the task. Let us tell you that Rakhi couldn't control her hunger as she was seen eating the banana peel.

Next up was a huge clash between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Rahul alleged that Abhinav did not save Rubina, and that he cannot be trusted. Rubina got furious and told Rahul that he should not use anyone's personal relationships to highlight his performance on the show. The two had to be separated by other contestants as their arguments heat up. Aly Goni comes in support of Rahul and engaged in a verbal spat with Abhinav and Rubina.

Stay tuned for more updates about Bigg Boss 14!

