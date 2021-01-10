Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Brother Sheds Light On Their Mother’s Health; Says She Has Tumour In Her Abdomen

During this week’s family special on Bigg Boss 14, contestants got really emotional after seeing their loved ones in the house. Each housemate received a few minutes and Rakhi Sawant got to talk to her mother via video call. Rakhi’s mom revealed to her that she was hospitalized and the actress broke down on hearing the news. Rakhi even told her that said would pray for her good health.

And now, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh Sawant has shed some more light on their mother’s health. In an interview TOI, he revealed that their mom will undergo surgery soon, and said that she has a tumour in her abdomen.

Rakesh shared, “I was with my mom the entire day and she is going to be operated on in a day or two. It is going to be a major operation as she has a tumour in her abdomen. I had to take the decision of the operation in Rakhi's absence as the doctors told us that they cannot wait since there is internal bleeding. We are scared and worried for mom. I just hope everything goes well and when Rakhi comes out she gets to see a healthy mom."

Rakhi’s brother further revealed that their mum was worried and wanted to see Rakhi once before going into surgery and had been pleading and crying to see her. And luckily, Bigg Boss gave her a chance to speak with Rakhi during family week.

Rakesh then went on to add, "Our mother cries every time she watches Rakhi on Bigg Boss 14. She is keeping a close eye. She watches the repeat telecast also. In fact, sometimes the doctors and nurses watch the show together and praise Rakhi. She gets emotional watching her. She says just before going, I want to see on the top, like how she was once. She is very happy that Rakhi is back with a show like Bigg Boss.”

