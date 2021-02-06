BB 14: Rashami Desai Feels Rahul Vaidya Is Targeted Unnecessarily; Slams Arshi Over Her 'Baddua' Comment

Many celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants, who are following the current season, have been expressing their views. Rashami Desai, who visited Bigg Boss 14 house to support Vikas Gupta, has now expressed her view on it. She feels that last season was entertaining, and the fights (then) were real and relevant than the current season. She also feels that Rahul Vaidya is being targeted unnecessarily and added that contestants are picking up fights with him for just any reason, which is not necessary.

Rashami was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel that though this season too, there have been many fights and controversies, and they may be real for the contestants, I feel the fights in the last season were more genuine and people fought because they had a real reason. I haven't watched this season regularly, but I feel that people are unnecessarily targeting Rahul Vaidya in the current season. The contestants are picking up fights for just any reason with Rahul, which I feel is not necessary."

Recently, the viewers witnessed major fight between Arshi Khan and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The fight got so intense that Devoleena ended up throwing things and even forcing food into Arshi's mouth in a fit of rage. Bigg Boss reprimanded Devoleena and nominated her for the entire season as a punishment. Rashami, who is Devoleena's close friend, slammed Arshi for cursing her.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress tweeted, "#arshi : baddua deti hun... tere karibi mar jaaye. it's really heart broken 💔 and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn't a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling @Devoleena_23."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Contestants; Asks Rakhi Sawant To Leave

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 February 5 Highlights: Devoleena Has An Angry Breakdown; Nikki And Rakhi Get Into A Fight