Bigg Boss 14: Roshmi Banik Calls Rubina Dilaik ‘Shameless Aurat’ For Blaming Hubby Abhinav Shukla

Roshmi Banik Calls Rubina Dilaik ‘Shameless Aurat’

Miffed with Rubina Dilaik's attitude towards her husband Abhinav Shukla, Roshmi took to Twitter and wrote, "Now Rubina blaming her Pati Abhinav in front of #SalmanKhan She is that shameless aurat who can do anything for the show for her own benefit ? #BB14 #BiggBoss2020."

Roshmi Says ‘Bigg Boss 14 Is Biased Season’

Roshmi Banik even took a dig at the makers of the show and said that they changed the script of the show, after Rubina threatened to leave the game in confession room. The former contestant tweeted, "#SalmanKhan to Abhinav : Jab Rubina ko aapki sakht zarurat thi tab apne unka sath nahi diya. Ye kab hua ? #BB14 So Rubina gave threat to leave in confession room they gave her sympathy script how they will help her to make her image clean. Biased season." (sic)

Roshmi Questions Salman Khan’s Statements

Roshmi Banik further questioned Salman Khan's statements. She wrote, "#SalmanKhan to Abhinav- beech mein mat aao Rubina ki fight mein. Let her fight her own battle. Tomorrow's promo Salman Sir to Abhinav- Jab Rubina ko aapki sakht zarurat thi tab apne unka sath nahi diya. Akhhir kehna kya chahte ho ?? @BeingSalmanKhan #BB14 #BiggBoss14."

The Actress Compares RubiNav’s Marriage Saga To A Daily Soap

In the end, Roshmi Banik slammed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for showing their marriage saga like a daily soap. "Not interested in watching tonight's Kahani Ghar Ghar ki. so sad reality show like #BiggBoss14 has became a Daily Soap," she said.