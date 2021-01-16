Bigg Boss 14: Roshmi Banik Calls Rubina Dilaik ‘Shameless Aurat’ For Blaming Hubby Abhinav Shukla
The latest promo of tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Salman Khan bashing Abhinav Shukla for not taking a stand for his wife Rubina Dilaik, when other housemates were targeting her. The Dabangg 3 actor even asked Rubina if Abhinav is letting her down, to which she said "Yes". Well, this whole conversation didn't go down well with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Roshmi Banik, as she slammed the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress on Twitter.
Roshmi Banik Calls Rubina Dilaik ‘Shameless Aurat’
Miffed with Rubina Dilaik's attitude towards her husband Abhinav Shukla, Roshmi took to Twitter and wrote, "Now Rubina blaming her Pati Abhinav in front of #SalmanKhan She is that shameless aurat who can do anything for the show for her own benefit ? #BB14 #BiggBoss2020."
Roshmi Says ‘Bigg Boss 14 Is Biased Season’
Roshmi Banik even took a dig at the makers of the show and said that they changed the script of the show, after Rubina threatened to leave the game in confession room. The former contestant tweeted, "#SalmanKhan to Abhinav : Jab Rubina ko aapki sakht zarurat thi tab apne unka sath nahi diya. Ye kab hua ? #BB14 So Rubina gave threat to leave in confession room they gave her sympathy script how they will help her to make her image clean. Biased season." (sic)
Roshmi Questions Salman Khan’s Statements
Roshmi Banik further questioned Salman Khan's statements. She wrote, "#SalmanKhan to Abhinav- beech mein mat aao Rubina ki fight mein. Let her fight her own battle. Tomorrow's promo Salman Sir to Abhinav- Jab Rubina ko aapki sakht zarurat thi tab apne unka sath nahi diya. Akhhir kehna kya chahte ho ?? @BeingSalmanKhan #BB14 #BiggBoss14."
The Actress Compares RubiNav’s Marriage Saga To A Daily Soap
In the end, Roshmi Banik slammed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for showing their marriage saga like a daily soap. "Not interested in watching tonight's Kahani Ghar Ghar ki. so sad reality show like #BiggBoss14 has became a Daily Soap," she said.
