Bigg Boss 14: Rubina And Abhinav Recreate Jasmin & Aly’s Song Tera Suit; Jasmin Is Praise For Them

Bigg Boss 14 might have ended a few weeks ago, but the contestants continue to dominate the headlines with their fun-filled reunions and work commitments. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had recently collaborated for a music video with Tony Kakkar. The single titled 'Tera Suit’ has received a lot of love from fans and has been trending on all platforms.

And now, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have recreated the video on social media. Rubina took to her Instagram account and shared the reel of her and Abhinav dancing to the catchy number. As soon as the actress shared the video, fans went gaga over her unmissable moves and started pouring in appreciative comments.

Rubina captioned it by writing, “Loving it #terasuit,” and tagged Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Tony Kakkar. Take a look!

But what surprised everyone was Jasmin Bhasin also dropping a comment while praising Rubina and Abhinav. She wrote, “Wow,” and accompanied it with heart-eyed emoticons. Aly Goni too reacted to the video and wrote, “superbbb” in the comments section.

For the unversed, Rubina and Jasmin started out as great friends earlier Bigg Boss 14. However, later on, their relationship soured on the show. Rubina later developed a great bond with Aly, especially after Jasmin’s eviction. After the show ended, Jasmin had also tweeted to clear the air and state that she holds no grudges against anyone anymore.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav recently announced their upcoming music video by Neha Kakkar. The couple revealed the poster for their song titled 'Marjaneya.' The duo looked resplendent and their look has increased the anticipation around the song.

