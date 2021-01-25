Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Warns Husband After Rakhi Sawant Writes ‘I Love Abhinav’ On Her Body; Watch Promo

Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly grabbing viewers' attention with her funny tactics in Bigg Boss 14 house. A few days ago, the controversial diva openly confessed that she is madly in love with co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. Earlier, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik took Rakhi's comments sportingly, but now, looks like she has also started getting miffed with Sawant.

In the latest promo, Rakhi Sawant tells Abhinav Shukla that his wife won't get sleep, if she joins him in scrubbing utensils. Rubina asks Rakhi not to speak disrespectfully to her. On the other hand, Arshi Khan enjoys the whole drama. Rakhi gets angry and tells her, "Mujhe unn logon se koi alag kar de, is duniya mein koi paida nahi hua hai (Nobody is yet born to separate me from them)."

After that, Rakhi Sawant surprises everyone by appearing with the words 'I love Abhinav' written on her entire body. Abhinav gets shocked after seeing her and questions her, to which Rakhi replies that it is her crazy love for him. On the other side, Rubina Dilaik gets annoyed with her drama and warns Abhinav by saying, "She'll cross her limits, now don't encourage her."

Well, the hatred between Rubina-Abhinav and Rakhi started after last Weekend Ka Vaar episode when a caller said that the controversial diva that she backbites about him and uses words like 'nalla' for him. The couple got disturbed with Rakhi's comments and decided to discontinue their friendship with her. When asked about the same, Abhinav says that Rakhi is jealous, because he takes care of Nikki Tamboli more than her.

