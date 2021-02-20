Bigg Boss 14: Rubina, Rahul, Nikki, Aly & Rakhi Get Emotional After Seeing Their BB Journey; Watch Promos

Rubina Dilaik’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey Promo

In the short promo, Rubina Dilaik can be seen getting emotional when Bigg Boss shows a clip of her and husband and former BB 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss recollects the precious memories of RubiNav and says that they have resolved their issues in the show.

Rakhi Sawant’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey Promo

Rakhi Sawant made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. Notably, she is the only one of the six challengers who managed to survive in the game till the end. In the promo, Bigg Boss calls her a true entertainer and says that no one can become Rakhi Sawant, as everyone copies her.

Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey Promo

Rahul Vaidya is the one who overcame his fear of staying away from his parents. The singer has become independent and turned out to be a solid contestant on the show. He can be seen getting teary-eyed when Bigg Boss praises him for his spectacular journey.

Aly Goni’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey Promo

After coming as a supporter of Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni indeed turned out to be one of the strongest contestants in the show. In the promo, Bigg Boss praises him for being a true friend on the show, which leaves him emotional.

Nikki Tamboli’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey Promo

Nikki Tamboli is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss appreciates her being the first confirmed contestant of the show. Notably, her outspoken nature and competitive spirit are the highlights of her personality. Bigg Boss' golden words for Nikki left the actress emotional.