Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's Sister Jyotika Opens Up About Her Entry, Says Her Main Aim Is To Support RubiNav

The viewers are all set to witness Family Week in the Bigg Boss 14 house, wherein the contestants will welcome their connections, who will support them in their game. Its already been revealed that Rubina Dilaik's sister, Jyotika will be entering the house as her connection.

Jyotika, who is the youngest of the Dilaik sisters, recently opened up about her impending entry and said that her main aim is to support her sister. She told Bollywood Life, "Unlike the rest, Rubina and Abhinav have been locked inside for four months. They have not come out even once. I can sense that Rubina is feeling very low emotionally. I just want to support her now and boost her morale. That is my aim."

On being quizzed if she has made any special preparations to go inside, the young lady said, "You cannot plan for Bigg Boss. I have noticed that whenever people plan something, things go the other way. I will react as per the situations."

Jyotika, who has been looking after some of the social media activity for her sister, also spoke about how Rubina and Abhinav Shukla get called out almost every weekend by Salman Khan. For the unversed, some angry fans have labelled Weekend Ka Vaar as 'RubiNav Par Vaar’ and have pointed out on how the makers target the couple.

Jyotika said, "I have read the tweets. I do not feel that Salman Khan targets Rubina and Abhinav. He has his way of explaining things. I feel the people who get spoken of the maximum on the weekend are the ones who are doing well on the show. They have been very graceful and tried to make amends when Salman Khan said they were wrong."

