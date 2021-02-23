Bigg Boss 14 Runner-Up Rahul Vaidya Recreates Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Trend With Disha Parmar & Family; Watch Video

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend is not new to all! Currently, the entire world is going gaga over the Pakistani Influencer Dananeer Mobeen's funny video, which was later recreated by Yashraj Mukhate into a musical piece. Right from big Bollywood celebs to commoners, the 'Pawri' trend has become popular amongst all. And now, Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya too joined the trend, as he recreated the video with his actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar and other family members.

Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram and captioned the video as, "#BiggBoss14 ke baad wali PAWRI 😆 #pawrihoraihai."

Notably, the singer was inside the house, when the 'Pawri' video went viral on the internet. In the above video, Rahul Vaidya can be seen wearing a red outfit, as he says, "Yeh mein hoon, yeh mera ghar hai and yahan Pawri ho rahi hai."

Interestingly, Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar and other family members also joined the singer in the video. Well, the video is quite amazing, as RKV's family is supremely happy to meet the singer after a long time. Meanwhile, the 'Pawri' video was earlier recreated by some of the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 14 as well.

After the grand finale shoot, Arshi Khan, Naina Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit and others recreated the video along with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's father. Apart from them, Pavitra Punia too had joined the trend by making a video with her beau Eijaz Khan a few days ago.

Well, we must say that 'Pawri' trend has indeed made everyone crazy. And now, after Rahul Vaidya's video, fans are excited to see Rubina Dilaik's version of the same.

Also Read : BB 14: Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu & Others Party With Salman Khan Post Grand Finale; See Pics

Also Read : Rahul Vaidya On His Bigg Boss 14 Journey: I Always Believe In Winning With Dignity And Losing With Grace