Bigg Boss 14: Rupal Patel Speaks In Support Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Losing Her Cool

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy, will be seen breaking bowls and other properties of the house in tonight’s episode. In the promos shared by the makers, the actress looks extremely angry and upset with Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik for commenting about her family in the house. Although the episode is yet to telecast, Devoleena’s meltdown has definitely disturbed and shocked her loved ones.

And now, Devoleena’s co-star Rupal Patel has lent her support to the actress. She told SpotboyE, "I saw the promo and in that video, Devoleena is clearly saying 'Isne mere ghar ke liye bola' and I feel that has made her react like this. When somebody attacks you on a personal level and says things against your family and loved ones it becomes very difficult for anybody to take it. I can definitely say she is extremely hurt or else she would have not reacted like this.”

She went on to add, "Devoleena was very young when her father passed away and then her mother took the job. Her brother was very young. Then Devoleena by herself came down to Delhi to pursue her studies. Where she also learnt dance then did jewellery designing and then came to this industry. So, she has struggled a lot and has seen extremely difficult times. She is a self-made woman and if somebody after that comes and questions your achievements or passes any derogatory comments. It's obvious that a person will feel hurt".

However, Rupal says she is eager to know the exact reason due to which Devoleena has behaved this way. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress believes whoever instigated Devoleena is responsible for the strong reaction. She even pointed out the fact that when people stay together under one roof with different lifestyle and thought process, its common to have fights as one has no idea what triggers the other person. Rupal concluded by stating that if no one says anything hurtful, Devoleena will surely not repeat such behaviour.

