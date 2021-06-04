Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Marks One Month Of Her Brother Jatin Tamboli’s Demise With An Emotional Post

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Nikki Tamboli suffered a huge personal loss after her brother Jatin Tamboli passed away last month due to COVID-19 complications. The 29 years old was also suffering from multiple health issues like pneumonia and tuberculosis during the time of his death. Nikki went through an emotionally challenging time after Jatin’s demise. However, she had to fly to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just two days after the incident.

Now, the actress has penned an emotional note as today marks one month of his brother’s demise. Nikki took to her social media account to remembered him and stated in her emotional note that she is not over the loss yet, and is still grieving.

She shared the poem with the following caption, “It’s been a month today Beloved brother Our hearts still ache in sadness & secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.” Check out the post below:

As soon as the actress shared the moving post, her friends Rubina Dilaik and Arjun Bijlani dropped supportive messages in the comments section and showered love on her. Arjun dropped a heart emoji while Nikki's BB 14 co-contestant Rubina wrote, “your dada is resting in peace ! And he is watching you...... Make him proud.”

Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother Jatin Tamboli On National Brother’s Day

Meanwhile, last month, when Nikki Tamboli jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for KKK 11, she had revealed that it was his brother's dream to see her in the stunt-based reality show and that's the reason she took it up. However, the actress was trolled by a lot of people for travelling to another country and participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, a few days after her brother’s death.

Nikki Tamboli Misses Her Late Brother; Says 'I'm Sobbing Myself To Sleep Almost Every Night'

Nikki had hit back at the haters on her social media by writing, “So let me tell you Idiots that I also have life, I also deserve to be happy If not for myself my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity. I would request you to go and achieve dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too."